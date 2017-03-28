Albemarle Co. (ALB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Albemarle Corporation is a major producer of fine and performance chemicals including polymer intermediates, cleaning product intermediates and additives, agricultural chemical intermediates, pharmaceutical intermediates, catalysts, brominated flame retardants, bromine chemicals and potassium and chlorine chemicals. “

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Instinet upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) opened at 104.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.19. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $107.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $696.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post $4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.54%.

In other Albemarle news, Chairman Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $229,949.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 190,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $95,785.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,407.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,991 shares of company stock worth $361,246 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Albemarle by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in Albemarle by 7.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

