Alan Douglas Brimacombe Buys 7,900 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd (RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (TSE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,586.00.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 16,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,828.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 25,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,500.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 19,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,996.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 12,300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,113.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 10,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 9,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,635.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 200 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$262.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 75,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,250.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 10,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 35,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,550.00.

