Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.34.

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Peter Macphail sold 32,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total value of C$342,814.60. Also, insider John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Insiders sold 62,341 shares of company stock valued at $675,415 over the last 90 days.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) opened at 11.02 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $13.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.29 billion.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and extraction of precious metals. The Company owns and operates the Young-Davidson mine in Canada. In addition, the Company owns the AgiDagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects in Turkey, the Lynn Lake gold project in Canada and the Esperanza gold project in Mexico.

