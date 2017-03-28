Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Akorn in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Vetr raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.95 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) opened at 23.98 on Friday. Akorn has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $35.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.91 million. Akorn had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akorn will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/akorn-inc-akrx-rating-reiterated-by-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Akorn during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,626,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Akorn by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,159,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after buying an additional 2,250,949 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Akorn during the third quarter valued at about $59,972,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Akorn during the second quarter valued at about $61,119,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Akorn during the third quarter valued at about $32,289,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akorn

Akorn Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.