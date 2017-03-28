Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Stock Price Down 12.8% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) dropped 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 1,329,979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AKBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC set a $14.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 739.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The firm’s market capitalization is $168.91 million.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor (HIF) biology, and the commercialization of these products for patients with serious medical needs. The Company’s segment is the business of developing and commercializing proprietary therapeutics based on HIF biology.

