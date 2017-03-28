Air Lease Corp (AL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on Air Lease Corp from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. FBR & Co raised their price objective on Air Lease Corp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Air Lease Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Air Lease Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Air Lease Corp news, EVP John D. Poerschke sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $154,757.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,174,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,972,546.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Lease Corp by 26.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 218,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 44,945 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Air Lease Corp by 76.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its stake in Air Lease Corp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 377,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 25,802 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease Corp during the third quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease Corp during the third quarter worth about $9,616,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) opened at 37.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $40.24.

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Air Lease Corp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post $3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Air Lease Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Air Lease Corp Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

