AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (TSE:AGT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a C$42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$46.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGT. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) opened at 30.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $729.50 million and a PE ratio of 34.60. AGT Food and Ingredients has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/agt-food-and-ingredients-inc-agt-stock-rating-lowered-by-raymond-james-financial-inc.html.

In other AGT Food and Ingredients news, insider Gaetan Michael Bourassa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.08, for a total value of C$752,000.00. Also, Director Gregory Shawn Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,640.00.

AGT Food and Ingredients Company Profile

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT), formerly Alliance Grain Traders Inc, is a processor and splitter of pulse crops. The Company is engaged in pulse and staple food processing and distribution, with processing facilities and sales offices located around the world. It operates in three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing, which includes the operations of AGT subsidiaries and facilities in Canada, the United States, Australia, China and a portion of the operations in Turkey; Trading and Distribution, which includes operations in Europe, Russia, India and a portion of the operations in Canada, Turkey and Australia, and Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods, which include subsidiaries and facilities in the United States, Canada, South Africa and a portion of the operations in Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for AGT Food and Ingredients Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGT Food and Ingredients Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.