AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (TSE:AGT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of AGT Food and Ingredients in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman expects that the brokerage will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) opened at 30.10 on Monday. AGT Food and Ingredients has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.50 million and a PE ratio of 34.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79.

In related news, Director Gregory Shawn Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,640.00. Also, insider Gaetan Michael Bourassa sold 25,000 shares of AGT Food and Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.08, for a total transaction of C$752,000.00.

About AGT Food and Ingredients

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT), formerly Alliance Grain Traders Inc, is a processor and splitter of pulse crops. The Company is engaged in pulse and staple food processing and distribution, with processing facilities and sales offices located around the world. It operates in three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing, which includes the operations of AGT subsidiaries and facilities in Canada, the United States, Australia, China and a portion of the operations in Turkey; Trading and Distribution, which includes operations in Europe, Russia, India and a portion of the operations in Canada, Turkey and Australia, and Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods, which include subsidiaries and facilities in the United States, Canada, South Africa and a portion of the operations in Turkey.

