Agrium Inc. (AGU) Stake Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Agrium were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Agrium by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Agrium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Agrium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agrium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) opened at 94.96 on Tuesday. Agrium Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.17 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average is $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Agrium (NYSE:AGU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business earned $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Agrium had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agrium Inc. will post $5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Agrium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agrium in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Agrium in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Agrium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $100.00 price target on shares of Agrium and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised shares of Agrium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

About Agrium

Agrium Inc is a retailer of agricultural products and services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay and a multi-national producer and wholesale marketer of nutrients for agricultural and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Retail and Wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, its Retail business unit marketed crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise, application and other agronomic services through 1,500 retail locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

