AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, acquires and manages residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. Its non-Agency RMBS investments include fixed- and floating-rate securities, including investment grade and non investment grade. The Company’s Agency RMBS investments include mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. The Company mainly invests in CMBS and asset-backed securities. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Separately, Wunderlich upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) opened at 17.59 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $487.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 104.40%.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CFO Brian C. Sigman bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,897.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets, which the Company refers to as its target assets.

