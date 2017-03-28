AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 11,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $325,484.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,462 shares in the company, valued at $855,281.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 12,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $374,555.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,462 shares in the company, valued at $852,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in AeroVironment by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,772,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,263,000 after buying an additional 174,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AeroVironment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,338,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,915,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth approximately $24,622,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AeroVironment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,163,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) opened at 27.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The company’s market capitalization is $624.83 million.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.25. AeroVironment had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AeroVironment will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

