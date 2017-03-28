XO Group’s (XOXO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Aegis

XO Group Inc (NYSE:XOXO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Aegis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. Aegis’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

XOXO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on XO Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of XO Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XO Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) opened at 17.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.97. XO Group has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company earned $41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. XO Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 4.38%. XO Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that XO Group will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in XO Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in XO Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in XO Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in XO Group during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in XO Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XO Group Company Profile

XO Group Inc is engaged in providing content and marketing solutions, targeted advertising programs, transactions and merchandise. The Company guides couples through transformative life stages from getting married, to moving in together and having a baby through its multi-platform brands, including The Knot, The Bump and The Nest.

