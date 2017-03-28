Aegion Corp (AEGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

AEGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aegion Corp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Aegion Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) opened at 22.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.75. Aegion Corp has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

In other Aegion Corp news, SVP Michael D. White sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $52,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,985.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Aegion Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aegion Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aegion Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aegion Corp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aegion Corp by 3.4% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corp Company Profile

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company is engaged in providing technologies and services to protect against the corrosion of industrial pipelines, and rehabilitate and strengthen water, wastewater, energy and mining piping systems and buildings, bridges, tunnels and waterfront structures.

