Advanced Accelerator Application SA (AAAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Advanced Accelerator Application SA (NASDAQ:AAAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Advanced Accelerator Application SA in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Accelerator Application SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered Advanced Accelerator Application SA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Advanced Accelerator Application SA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Advanced Accelerator Application SA (NASDAQ:AAAP) opened at 39.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. Advanced Accelerator Application SA has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.78 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Accelerator Application SA during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Senzar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Accelerator Application SA during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Accelerator Application SA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Accelerator Application SA by 259.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 34,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Accelerator Application SA during the fourth quarter worth about $5,620,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Accelerator Application SA Company Profile

Advanced Accelerator Applications SA is a radiopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, produces and commercializes molecular nuclear medicine (MNM), diagnostic and therapeutic products. MNM uses trace amounts of radioactive compounds to create functional images of organs and lesions and to treat diseases, such as cancer.

