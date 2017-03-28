Shares of Adva Optical Netwo (NASDAQ:ADVOF) have earned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Adva Optical Netwo an industry rank of 225 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adva Optical Netwo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/adva-optical-netwo-advof-receives-consensus-rating-of-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Adva Optical Netwo (NASDAQ:ADVOF) opened at 11.45 on Thursday. Adva Optical Netwo has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $566.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adva Optical Netwo (ADVOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adva Optical Netwo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adva Optical Netwo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.