adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has been given a €200.00 ($217.39) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. BNP Paribas set a €200.00 ($217.39) price objective on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Macquarie set a €175.00 ($190.22) price objective on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas AG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €171.86 ($186.81).

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) opened at 177.456 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €162.93 and its 200 day moving average is €151.15. adidas AG has a 12 month low of €100.57 and a 12 month high of €184.72. The company has a market capitalization of €35.69 billion and a PE ratio of 35.548.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “adidas AG (ADS) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/adidas-ag-ads-given-a-200-00-price-target-at-kepler-capital-markets.html.

adidas AG Company Profile

.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.