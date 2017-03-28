Actua Corp (ACTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Actua Corp (NASDAQ:ACTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Actua Corp had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Actua Corp updated its FY17 guidance to ($0.15)-(0.10) EPS.

Shares of Actua Corp (NASDAQ:ACTA) opened at 13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.57. Actua Corp has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27.

ACTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actua Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Actua Corp in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO Raymond Kirk Morgan sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $102,036.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,880.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACTA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Actua Corp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,167,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 121,176 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Actua Corp by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 738,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 149,918 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Actua Corp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Actua Corp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Actua Corp by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 46,552 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Actua Corp (ACTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/actua-corp-acta-to-release-earnings-on-thursday-updated.html.

About Actua Corp

Actua Corporation, formerly ICG Group, Inc, is a multi-vertical cloud technology company. The Company operates through two segments, which include the vertical cloud segment and the vertical cloud (venture) segment. The Company’s vertical cloud-based businesses include Bolt Solutions Inc (Bolt), Folio Dynamics Holdings Inc (FolioDynamix), GovDelivery Holdings, Inc (GovDelivery) and VelocityEHS Holdings, Inc (VelocityEHS), which operate in the commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, wealth management, government communications and environmental, health and safety (EH&S) markets, respectively.

Receive News & Ratings for Actua Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actua Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.