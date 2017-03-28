Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) opened at 27.36 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. The stock’s market cap is $1.05 billion.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 229.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post ($2.27) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 1,700 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,200 shares of company stock worth $170,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3,999.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. The Company’s research platform leverages the biology behind the body’s ability to rebuild and repair its own cells and tissues.

