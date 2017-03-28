Acacia Mining PLC (ACA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.54) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a report on Monday, January 16th. Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 459 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.84) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Mining PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 454.08 ($5.71).

Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) opened at 464.80 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.91 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 484.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 453.17. Acacia Mining PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 259.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 615.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Acacia Mining PLC’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/acacia-mining-plc-aca-rating-reiterated-by-shore-capital.html.

Acacia Mining PLC Company Profile

Acacia Mining Plc (Acacia), formerly African Barrick Gold Plc, is a gold miner and producer of gold in Africa. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing and sale of gold business. Its segments are North Mara gold mine, Bulyanhulu gold mine, Buzwagi gold mine, and Corporate and Exploration segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Mining PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Mining PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.