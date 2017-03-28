Abzena PLC (ABZA) Rating Reiterated by N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer restated their corporate rating on shares of Abzena PLC (LON:ABZA) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABZA. FinnCap initiated coverage on Abzena PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective for the company. Numis Securities Ltd initiated coverage on Abzena PLC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 90 ($1.13) price objective for the company.

Shares of Abzena PLC (LON:ABZA) opened at 37.101 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 50.82 million. Abzena PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 31.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.28.

Abzena PLC Company Profile

Abzena plc is a life sciences company. The Company provides technologies and complementary services to enable the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It has a global customer base which includes approximately 20 biopharmaceutical companies, as well as large and small biotech companies and academic groups.

