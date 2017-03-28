Aberdeen Asset Management plc (ADN) Lifted to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc (LON:ADN) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has GBX 332 ($4.17) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 261 ($3.28).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADN. Numis Securities Ltd reduced their price objective on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 285 ($3.58) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.02) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.02) price objective on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 277.38 ($3.49).

Aberdeen Asset Management plc (LON:ADN) opened at 260.60 on Monday. Aberdeen Asset Management plc has a 52-week low of GBX 212.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 354.40. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.35 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 270.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 287.13.

Aberdeen Asset Management plc Company Profile

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset manager. The Company operates through asset management for reporting and control purposes. The Company is managed as a single asset management business, with multiple investment strategies of equities, fixed income and property, complemented by a solutions business, which provides multi asset, alternatives and quantitative investment capabilities.

