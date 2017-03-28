Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.36 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBR & Co lowered Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.12.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) opened at 11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $783.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post ($0.07) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s payout ratio is 421.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (A&F) is a specialty retailer that operates stores and direct-to-consumer operations. Through these channels, the Company sells products, including casual sportswear apparel, including knit tops and woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters and outerwear; personal care products, and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister brands.

