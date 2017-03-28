Abcam Plc (ABC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.43) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 678 ($8.52) target price on shares of Abcam Plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.55) target price on shares of Abcam Plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 870 ($10.93) target price on shares of Abcam Plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Abcam Plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 763.20 ($9.59).

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) opened at 822.50 on Monday. Abcam Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 580.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 948.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 864.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 834.04. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.66 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 2.83 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.31%.

In other news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 809 ($10.17) per share, for a total transaction of £48,540 ($61,002.89).

About Abcam Plc

Abcam plc is a global life sciences company. As a developer of reagents and tools, the Company’s purpose is to serve life science researchers globally. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers validated biological binders and assays to address important targets in critical biological pathways.

