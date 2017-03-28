AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Held by Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC maintained its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $2,021,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 82,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5,766.3% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 178,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 175,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 66.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post $5.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Held by Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/abbvie-inc-abbv-stake-held-by-gardner-russo-gardner-llc.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Vetr upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.83 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

In other news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $2,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,620,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 72,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $4,627,028.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 369,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,715,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,599 shares of company stock worth $9,038,322 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.