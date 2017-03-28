AB SKF (SKFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKFRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AB SKF from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of AB SKF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AB SKF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/ab-skf-skfry-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

Shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) opened at 20.185 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.368 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF is a Sweden-based company that operates as a supplier of products, solutions and services within rolling bearings, seals, mechatronics, services and lubrication systems. The Company’s services include technical support, maintenance services, condition monitoring, asset efficiency optimization, engineering consultancy and training.

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.