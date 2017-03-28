AAON, Inc. (AAON) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.71% of AAON worth $29,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AAON by 15.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in AAON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. BB&T Corp increased its position in AAON by 2.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) opened at 35.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.98.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. AAON had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AAON, Inc. (AAON) Shares Bought by State Street Corp” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/aaon-inc-aaon-shares-bought-by-state-street-corp.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

In other AAON news, VP Scott M. Asbjornson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $159,165.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 873,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,884,305.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry R. Levine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $707,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,118 shares of company stock worth $1,665,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps and coils.

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.