Analysts Anticipate A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) has earned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $21.53 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given A-Mark Precious Metals an industry rank of 258 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRK. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.30 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 3,300 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $58,278.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,094.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $187,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 39.2% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 138,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) traded down 1.09% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,311 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $22.00.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc is a precious metal trading company. The Company is a wholesaler of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products, including bars, wafers, grain and coins. It distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints; provides financing for the purchase of bullion and numismatics; offers storage for bullion, and offers complementary products, such as consignment, customized finance and liquidity programs, such as repurchase (Repo) accounts, and trade quotes in a variety of foreign currencies.

