A B. Krongard Purchases 2,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) opened at 23.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.19. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 253.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $4,256,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.6% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,908,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 347,854 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 107.8% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,598,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,628,000 after buying an additional 3,422,692 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 329,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,619,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after buying an additional 636,663 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America Corp upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

