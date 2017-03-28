New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $5,879,000 in GATX Co. (GATX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 95,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.24% of GATX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,203,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,666,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,615,000. Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,870,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,070,000.

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) opened at 57.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.18. GATX Co. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $64.46.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.71 million. GATX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post $4.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

GATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on GATX in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other GATX news, VP William M. Muckian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $600,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael T. Brooks sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $217,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,993 shares of company stock worth $995,795. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation is a global railcar lessor, owning fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia. In addition, the Company operates fleet of the United States-flagged vessels on the Great Lakes and jointly with Rolls-Royce plc, it owns aircraft spare engine lease portfolios in the world. It operates through four business segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management.

