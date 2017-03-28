7,516 Shares in Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Allianz Asset Management AG owned approximately 0.12% of Spark Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 31.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 83.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lucus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. Lucus Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) opened at 31.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of -1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. Spark Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/7516-shares-in-spark-energy-inc-spke-acquired-by-allianz-asset-management-ag.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPKE shares. FBR & Co set a $33.00 price objective on Spark Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price target on Spark Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Spark Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

In related news, Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,228 over the last three months. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers in United States with an alternative for their natural gas and electricity. The Company operates in two segments: Retail Natural Gas Segment and Retail Electricity Segment. It operates in approximately 50 utility service territories across over 20 states and has approximately 328,000 residential customers and over 19,000 commercial customers, which translates to approximately 415,000 renewable energy credits (RCEs).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.