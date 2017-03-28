Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases Shares of 59,863 General Electric Company (GE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. General Electric Company comprises 1.8% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at $177,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,093,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,945,000 after buying an additional 3,276,096 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric Company by 61.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,870,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,124,000 after buying an additional 2,998,167 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric Company during the third quarter valued at $56,167,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric Company during the second quarter valued at $55,442,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) opened at 29.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.20. General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $33.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 billion. General Electric Company had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 15.99%. General Electric Company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric Company will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr upgraded shares of General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.17 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on shares of General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $31.00 target price on shares of General Electric Company and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

In other General Electric Company news, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $4,719,608.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 738,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,842,090.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Bornstein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,269.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

