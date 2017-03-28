59,259 Shares in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 357,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 113,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,671,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,162,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) opened at 17.90 on Tuesday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $19.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $843.43 million, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company earned $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post $0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Monday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Roger P. Wagner acquired 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,612.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

