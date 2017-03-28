55,567 Shares in New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of New Media Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the third quarter worth $1,550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 34,427 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 512.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 158,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 280,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) opened at 14.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.30. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business earned $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New Media Investment Group Inc will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. New Media Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Media Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of New Media Investment Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other New Media Investment Group news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc is a holding company. The Company owns, operates and invests in local media assets. The Company’s segments include Eastern US Publishing, Central US Publishing, Western US Publishing and BridgeTower. It focuses on owning and acquiring local media assets in small to mid-size markets.

