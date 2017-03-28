FBR & Co Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for 3D Systems Co. (DDD)

FBR & Co reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. FBR & Co currently has a $18.00 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr raised 3D Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.47 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Gabelli raised 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) opened at 14.23 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.61 billion. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.76 million. 3D Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 98.40%. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that 3D Systems will post $0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 42,900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,573 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) products and services, including 3D printers, print materials, parts services and digital design and manufacturing tools. Its ecosystem supports applications from the product design shop to the factory floor to the operating room.

