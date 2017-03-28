31,743 Shares in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Medidata Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDSO. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medidata Solutions by 90.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in Medidata Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) opened at 56.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 1.61. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions Inc will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Pacific Crest set a $65.00 price target on shares of Medidata Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

In other news, COO Michael L. Capone sold 5,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $280,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Vries Glen Michael De sold 7,500 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $420,375.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 934,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,402,770.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,417,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Medidata Clinical Cloud provides a platform of technology and data analytics solutions designed to manage activities across clinical development.

