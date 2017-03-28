28,629 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Acquired by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. ADV

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $112,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 56.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business earned $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 20.56%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post $4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Instinet decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen and Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.98.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $589,041.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $42,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Derek K. Aberle sold 11,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $763,267.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $371,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,614 shares of company stock worth $1,484,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

