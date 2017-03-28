19,459 Shares in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,459 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership increased its position in Walt Disney by 71.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $129,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 112.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average of $102.12.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post $5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Instinet upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $651,000. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

