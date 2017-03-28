15,290 Shares in AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Acquired by Cpcm LLC

Cpcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 1,850.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 5,766.3% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 178,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 175,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 42.7% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 66.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.57. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $68.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 141.55%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post $5.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Vetr downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.24 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 72,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $4,627,028.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 369,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,715,510.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 22,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $1,465,825.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,632.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,599 shares of company stock worth $9,038,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

