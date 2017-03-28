Glenview Trust Co Buys Shares of 110,562 Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,463,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $324,377,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,558,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,583,032,000 after buying an additional 1,407,325 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,216,000. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $95,719,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $179,202,000 after buying an additional 852,157 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) opened at 104.02 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $111.38. The company has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post $5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.90.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $438,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

