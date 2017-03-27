Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE) Receives $30.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZYNE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) opened at 19.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $195.58 million. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83.

In other Zynerba Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Michael Rapp bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $158,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,354,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,462,722.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,128,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. The Company is evaluating approximately two product candidates, ZYN002 and ZYN001, in over five indications. The Company intends to study ZYN002 in patients with refractory epilepsy, osteoarthritis and Fragile X syndrome.

