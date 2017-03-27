Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been assigned a $28.00 price objective by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZYNE. Maxim Group began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $29.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) traded up 6.36% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,126 shares. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $208.02 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Rapp bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $158,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,354,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,462,722.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. 15.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. The Company is evaluating approximately two product candidates, ZYN002 and ZYN001, in over five indications. The Company intends to study ZYN002 in patients with refractory epilepsy, osteoarthritis and Fragile X syndrome.

