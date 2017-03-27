Zoo Digital Group plc (ZOO) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) opened at 10.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.23. Zoo Digital Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 13.25. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.41 million.

About Zoo Digital Group plc

ZOO Digital Group plc is a holding company. The Company’s principal activities include provision of a range of services to allow television and movie content to be subtitled in any language and prepared for sale with online retailers, and research and development of productivity software in those areas.

