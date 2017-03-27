ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,848,583 shares, a decline of 3.6% from the February 28th total of 38,210,992 shares. Approximately 31.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,055,764 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.9 days.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) opened at 5.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The company’s market capitalization is $768.49 million. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZIOP shares. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. now owns 29,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. National Planning Corp raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 32,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/ziopharm-oncology-inc-ziop-sees-large-decrease-in-short-interest.html.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is seeking to acquire, develop and commercialize, on its own or with partners, a portfolio of cancer therapies through synthetic immuno-oncology. Its clinical-stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12, is used with the oral activator veledimex.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.