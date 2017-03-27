Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZEN. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $37,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caryn Marooney sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,785.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,247. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) opened at 26.86 on Wednesday. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.61 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.36 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 33.27%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post ($0.17) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc is a software development company. The Company provides software as a service (SaaS) customer service platform. The Company’s platform consolidates the data from customer interactions and provides organizations with analytics and performance benchmarking. The Company also provides SaaS live chat software that can be utilized independently to facilitate communications between organizations and their customers.

