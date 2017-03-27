Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc (ZLTQ) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of Zeltiq Aesthetics worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZLTQ. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,354,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 23,020 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) opened at 55.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98. Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3100.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages have commented on ZLTQ. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In related news, insider Mark J. Foley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,939 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith J. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $354,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,496,700. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zeltiq Aesthetics

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing its controlled-cooling technology platform. Its product, the CoolSculpting System, is designed to reduce stubborn fat bulges. It sell the CoolSculpting system primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic specialists, and obstetrics and gynecology physicians.

