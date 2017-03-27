Zacks: PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Given Average Rating of “” by Brokerages

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) have received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $25.83 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PDF Solutions an industry rank of 188 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PDF Solutions by 82.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PDF Solutions by 127.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PDF Solutions by 119.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) traded down 1.07% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,569 shares. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $710.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business earned $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc is a provider of infrastructure technologies and services for integrated circuits (IC). The Company’s technologies and services focus on the IC manufacturing process life cycle. It operates in the segment of licensing and implementation of yield improvement solutions for integrated circuit manufacturers.

