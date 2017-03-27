Zacks: Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Given $23.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) have been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northwest Pipe Company an industry rank of 59 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) opened at 15.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. Northwest Pipe Company has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The firm’s market cap is $147.04 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Northwest Pipe Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Northwest Pipe Company by 23.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Northwest Pipe Company by 330,330.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Northwest Pipe Company by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 31,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe Company

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company operates through two segments. The Water Transmission segment produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St.

