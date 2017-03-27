Zacks: Norbord Inc. (OSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “” by Brokerages

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $34.96 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.90 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Norbord an industry rank of 61 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

OSB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Norbord and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Norbord in a report on Sunday, December 4th.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) opened at 27.71 on Friday. Norbord has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Norbord had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 10.36%. Analysts expect that Norbord will post $2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0762 per share. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Norbord by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,815,000 after buying an additional 3,779,783 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norbord by 56.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,884,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,327,000 after buying an additional 678,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,273,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norbord by 684.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 306,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 267,269 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

