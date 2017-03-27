Zacks: Nintendo Co., Ltd (NTDOY) Given Average Recommendation of “” by Analysts

Nintendo Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NTDOY) has received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $43.24 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Nintendo Co. an industry rank of 102 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nintendo Co. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nintendo Co. stock. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NTDOY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Nintendo Co. (NASDAQ:NTDOY) opened at 30.22 on Friday. Nintendo Co. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

Nintendo Co. Company Profile

