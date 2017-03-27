Zacks: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Receives Average Rating of “” from Brokerages

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $19.83 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kulicke and Soffa Industries an industry rank of 6 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yih-Neng Lee sold 8,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $180,856.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,274.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,879 shares of company stock valued at $986,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $19,491,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,405,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after buying an additional 590,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $6,454,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,899,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) traded down 0.39% during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.20. 276,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.21. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business earned $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.62 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post $1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

